Congresswoman Maxine Waters Just Dropped BOMBSHELL, The Trump Sex-Blackmail Info Is TRUE | TruthExaminer.com

California Rep. Maxine Waters just appeared on MSNBC where she claimed that unverified allegations of compromising tapes of Donald Trump with Russian prostitutes are “absolutely true,” but declined to provide evidence. Waters said, “We already know about the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true. They have said that’s absolutely true, some other things they kind of allude to.” Waters is referring to a dossier leaked late last year claiming the Russians had compromising sexual and financial information on the now-president.