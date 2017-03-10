Maxine Waters on Alleged 'Sex Actions'

Rep. Maxine Waters suggested without evidence that unsubstantiated allegations of “sex actions” made in a dossier against President Donald Trump are “absolutely true.” The allegations that Waters referred to were made in a dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer on alleged ties between Trump and Russia. BuzzFeed News published the full document online on Jan. 10, but explained that it was “unverified.” In an interview with MSNBC on March 9, host Ali Velshi told Waters that her Democratic colleague, Rep. Adam Schiff, wanted Chris Steele, the author of the dossier, to testify before the House committee investigating possible links between Trump and Russia. Velshi then asked Waters if she believed any of the dossier’s claims. In response, she said that “we already know the part about the coverage that they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true.” Waters then added: “They have said that that’s absolutely true.”