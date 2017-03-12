Why Do Republicans Love Tax Credits? Because They Mostly Benefit Higher Earners - The Daily Beast

A promise of “20 percent Off!” raises questions. “Off what?” we are moved to ask. A similar suspicion should attend the newly unveiled Obamacare demolition bill offered by Paul Ryan’s House Republicans. The subsidies under current law are replaced by tax credits, a discount by alternative means administered by the conservatives’ most beloved agency, the Internal Revenue Service. But how big a discount, and against what price? Objections to the credit tend to slide by what it will and will not buy. Let’s first run through the different ways the tax code can subsidize the purchase of health insurance. There are three.