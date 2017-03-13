24 Million People Stand To Lose Insurance Under GOP Obamacare 'Replacement' | The Huffington Post

The Republican plan to repeal and “replace” the Affordable Care Act would increase the number of Americans without health coverage by 24 million and reduce the federal budget deficit by $337 billion by 2026, according to a Congressional Budget Office report published Monday.

The American Health Care Act, conceived by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and endorsed by President Donald Trump, has already been approved on party-line votes in two House committees.

These negative findings give lie to Trump’s repeated promises that the Republican alternative would provide universal coverage and lower prices for Americans. Shortly before taking office, for example, Trump told The Washington Post that “we’re going to have insurance for everybody” that would be “much less expensive and much better.”

Congressional GOP leaders already are embroiled in a major struggle to get rank-and-file lawmakers to embrace the legislation. A negative CBO score could make their goal of passing a health care reform bill in the House and Senate and sending it to Trump’s desk by mid-April even more difficult.