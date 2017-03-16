Palmer Report is Not a Credible Source of Information

Palmer Report caught my attention last week with the headline “Three Wisconsin precincts revise vote totals after caught padding Donald Trump’s numbers.” (Emphasis mine.) It piqued my interest because whoa – if someone was caught padding vote totals, that’s a HUGE story. The article said, “evidence of either gross negligence or foul play has been exposed in three Wisconsin precincts – which had resulted in quite a number of phantom votes given to Donald Trump.” WOW. That is a big deal. So, I checked out the two sources linked in the article. One was a tweet showing a change in vote totals. The second was a link to a news article about an error in the vote tally, which stated: In order to give election returns to the Outagamie County Clerk’s office as quickly as possible the Chief Inspector added together the votes from the election machine tapes. An error was made while keying the numbers on the calculator during this process resulting in an incorrect number of votes reported on Election night. The official process of tallying the votes was completed and rechecked. These vote numbers were recorded and delivered to the Outagamie County Clerk’s office the morning of November 9th. The official tally reflects the accurate votes in the Village. Nowhere in any of the sources cited was there even a suggestion that any precincts were “caught padding” vote totals, nor was there any evidence of “gross negligence or foul play” or “phantom votes given to Donald Trump.” This is not slant. This is misrepresenting facts. This is writing an opinion piece (a conspiracy theory, at that) and passing it off as journalism. I’m picking on Palmer Report because it’s kudzu. I see articles from Palmer Report shared at least ten times a day, many times by organizations that should know better. Bill Palmer comes off as a liberal savior because he writes what we all want to hear. Of course his articles get shared – they provide hope. However, Palmer goes a step too far by holding himself out as a journalist. Being dishonest about who he is and what he is doing is dangerous. We must be more selective about the news articles we consume and share. If not, we become part of the problem.