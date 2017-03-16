Rachel Maddow's Trump 'bombshell' completely backfired

Sometimes you eat the bear, and sometimes the bear eats you. Then there’s Rachel Maddow, who stuck her head in the bear’s mouth while talking trash. Chomp!

It wouldn’t be fair to call her Tuesday-night show the TV flop seen ’round the world. It was worse than that. Much worse.

It was a gut-punch embarrassment to Maddow, to MSNBC, to NBC and to all the lefties who bought her afternoon tweet that “We’ve got Trump tax returns.” Were she selling stocks, she’d be busted for running a pump-and-dump scam.

Yet for hours, between her boast and the actual show, Maddow launched a million fantasies. The anti-Trumpers had to be salivating, imagining that the big scoop would finally reveal the president as a tax cheat and liar, a filthy parasite on hardworking taxpayers.

This could be it, the Holy Grail, the silver bullet that finished him. The nation would rise up in disgust, Republicans would jump ship, Trump would be impeached, Vice President Mike Pence would take over, Dems would promptly eviscerate him and presto, the Clinton presidency would be restored!

And all because Maddow got the goods. She would be celebrated as the woman who broke the illegitimate president and saved America from the deplorables and irredeemables.

Because of her, Black Lives Matter would be important again. Transgendered men could pee in little girls’ bathrooms. Never again would terrorism be linked to Islam and saying “America First” would be a hate crime.

Chomp!

The outrage at Maddow on the ­unhinged left, and the mockery of her among sensible people, is that her sin went far beyond delivering a dud. She assembled an audience only to deliver a great gift to Trump.