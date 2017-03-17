Trump's Budget Hits Trump's Voters Hard

So we’ve had all this pundit hand-wringing, in the wake of the introduction of the health-care bill, about the ways in which Trump and the House Republicans are at loggerheads. Trump said he’d insure everybody, while the House Republicans are throwing 24 million off the rolls. The hand-wringing, as I’ve experienced it, has carried a whiff of sympathy for the president; observations, for example, that the Republicans have boxed him in on health care with their bill. Any sympathy for him is totally undeserved—Trump was just making it up as he went because he hadn’t the slightest idea how health care worked. Sympathy for Trump assumes he had actual policy intentions regarding health care, which he almost certainly did not. He just knew people roared when he said Obamacare was a disaster, and roared again when he said what I’m going to give you will be better and cheaper. The only difference between him and the Republicans is that they understood this whole time that repealing Obamacare would throw millions off the rolls, while he did not. You can decide for yourself which one of those is worse. But now we come to the budget, where we find the President and the congressional majority singing nearly in harmony. Which is weird, isn’t it? I mean, if you think about it, the same distinctions regarding Trump and the congressional Republicans that apply to health care should apply equally to the budget. Republicans in Congress want to whack away at domestic spending, which has been their goal for decades. But Trump, why, he promised to invest in the great proletariat. He wouldn’t cut anything that helped them, would he? Well, this budget is Trump’s. There’s a game of three-card monte being played about whether the health bill is Ryancare or Trumpcare or something else; but there’s only one president, and he proposes the budget. So this is Trump’s. And the right wing loves it.