Even the Irish Hate Corned Beef and Cabbage - The Daily Beast

I went to college in Dublin for a semester in the early nineties. Basically, all I knew about the country was the music of The Pogues and the joys of Guinness Beer, both of which were hugely important to me at the time. Students have studied abroad for worse reasons. But my simplistic notions of Irish culture led to countless awkward exchanges. When I mentioned something about corned beef and cabbage to my two new Irish flatmates, one of them pounced. “That’s American shite,” he said. “No one eats that.” I liked the other flatmate better. In America, corned beef and cabbage now exist alongside green beer and leprechauns in our holy trinity of St. Patrick’s Day excess. So how did the dish come to be forever associated with the homeland of my sneering flatmate if no one there eats it?