Trump's 'Wiretap' Claims Are A Return To Those Old Birther Instincts

On Wednesday, one of the most zany press conferences in recent memory took place on Capitol Hill. It featured the two most important members of the House Intelligence Committee ― Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Democratic ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). They appeared at a bank of microphones, to try to clear the air about a claim made by President Donald Trump ― the assertion that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, had ordered the intelligence community to drop wiretaps on Trump’s phones at his Manhattan redoubt, Trump Tower.

“We don’t have any evidence that that took place,” said Nunes. “You can’t level an accusation of that type without either retracting it or explaining just why it was done,” Schiff added.

But what made the whole affair so absurd wasn’t the substance of the two representatives’ remarks. Rather, it was the straight-facedness of it all. There were Nunes and Schiff, speaking in their best tones of gravitas, standing soberly, with stern faces, before a smattering of reporters. Absent any context, an observer would have looked upon these proceedings and assumed that some grave matter of state was being discussed. That something vital and necessary was at stake. That there was something, based fundamentally in the rational world, that had led everybody to this point.

But on Thursday afternoon, any sense of rational order was dashed anew, when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took to the White House press room, and lengthily lectured the assembled reporters about how Trump’s claims were valid and important ― despite the fact that the highest-ranking members of both the House and Senate intelligence committees had spoken with the same clear voice, insisting that there was no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

Against that, Spicer had no countermeasure at hand other than brute force ― so he went on and on, reading news stories that everyone in the room had already heard, none of which advanced Trump’s specific accusation of an Obama-ordered wiretap campaign.

I think it’s important to remember that the root cause of all this michegas is the fact that Trump is an emotionally unstable, fake news-loving nitwit, and that this specific outpouring of nitwittery has now consumed a lot of the time and energy of people on the government payroll who are, ostensibly, serious.