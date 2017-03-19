The Nixon Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan » Richard Nixon Foundation

Nixon’s plan was designed to ensure that doctors were incentivized to work for their patient, not for the federal government or insurance companies. CHIP required no new federal taxes as all parties – consumer, provider, insurer, state government and federal government – had a direct stake in making this system work. There were three branches of health care available within Nixon’s plan: Employee Health Insurance, Assisted Health Insurance, and an improved version of Medicare. Employee Health Insurance would cover most Americans and offered at their place of employment. The cost would be shared between the employer and employee to reduce the financial burden on either side. Assisted Health Insurance was designed for low-income persons where the federal and state governments would pay any healthcare costs beyond what the insured individual could pay. An improved Medicare plan would cover Americans who were age 65 and over through a modified system that provided additional benefits. One of these three plans would be available to every American, but participation in the program was voluntary.

The benefits of each plan were identical for all Americans, regardless of age or economic status. These benefits would cover hospital stays, physician care, prescription medications, and medical devices as well as other necessary care. There would be no exclusion of coverage based on the nature of the illness or a preexisting condition. CHIP would also cover treatment for mental illness, alcoholism or addiction regardless of where the treatment is administered.

Nixon also argued that many conditions were preventable from an early age, therefore children should be included in the health care plan. This included preventative care up to age six, eye and hearing examinations, and regular dental care for children age 13 and younger. No family would be asked to pay more than $1,500 per year for out-of-pocket expenses, and low income families would pay even less.

CHIP mandated that Employee Health Insurance would be required to offer all full-time employees health coverage, while additional coverage benefits could be added if mutually agreed upon. Coverage would be jointly financed, where the employer would pay 65% of the premiums for the first three years, then 75% thereafter. Employees would pay the balance of the premiums, and federal subsidies would be provided to ease the cost burden.