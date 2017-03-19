Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Seeding does not always mean advocacy. Articles: 5 Seeds: 402 Comments: 6088 Since: Mar 2008

Roger Stone talked privately with Guccifer DNC hacker

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:50 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser and longtime confidante Roger Stone said he exchanged private messages with a hacker implicated in a massive cyberattack that targeted the Democratic National Commitee last year.

Stone told Business Insider in an email late Thursday night that he had a private conversation on Twitter with the person, nicknamed "Guccifer 2.0," and that the interaction was so "brief and banal, I had forgotten it."

"Not exactly 007 stuff even if Gruccifer 2.0 [sic] was working for the Russkies," Stone said. "Meaningless."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor