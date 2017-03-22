The GOP's Tangerine Trojan Horse

The classic metaphor for deception derives from Homer’s “Odyssey”:

For 10 years, Greek soldiers besieged the city of Troy. Thwarted, they pretended to retreat, leaving behind a huge wooden horse. Thinking it a symbol of victory, the Trojans dragged the horse inside their walls.

That night the Greeks hidden therein opened the gates, admitting their army under cover of darkness. Thus the Greeks seized Troy.

Now mythology repeats itself in Donald Trump. The distinguishing irony is that Trump invented himself. To their surprise, Paul Ryan and his right-wing army find themselves concealed within a tangerine Trojan horse, poised to inflict their will on voters who worshiped Trump as their symbol of victory.

Amazingly, this 21st-century horse could speak — albeit in primitive sentences — beguiling his listeners with mythic promises of change. No longer would elites besiege them. He would bring good health to everyone and protect them in old age. He would lower their taxes, revive their jobs, resurrect dying enterprises, rebuild roads and bridges, squelch unfair trade, and subdue menacing minorities — overnight. They need but believe in his transformative powers.