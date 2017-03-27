Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Seeding does not always mean advocacy. Articles: 5 Seeds: 409 Comments: 6222 Since: Mar 2008

Kremlingate Creeps Closer to Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRolling Stone
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The FBI is now weighing evidence that Trump associates communicated – and possibly coordinated – with "suspected Russian operatives" about when to release information that damaged the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, CNN reports. This inquiry is part of the counterintelligence investigation that FBI Director James Comey described to Congress this week, examining "the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 president election ... and whether there was any coordination between the [Trump] campaign and Russia's efforts."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor