'Soviet active measures': Hearing on Russian influence resurrects Cold War tropes — RT America

Though the leaders of the US Senate Intelligence panel said they would follow the facts and not jump to conclusions, their first open hearing on “Russian influence” in elections was short on the former and replete with the latter. Thursday morning’s hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence proceeded from the assumption that Russia “sought to hijack our democratic process,” as Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said in his opening remarks, as if it was a proven fact, with one senator after another inquiring only as to the why and the how.

Warner set the tone for the hearing by claiming that “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a deliberate campaign, carefully constructed, to undermine our elections.”

“Russian propaganda outlets like RT and Sputnik successfully produced and peddled disinformation to American audiences” to achieve a preferred outcome of the 2016 vote, Warner claimed, adding that “this Russian 'propaganda on steroids' was designed to poison the national conversation in America.”