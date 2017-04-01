Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Chilling New Doc on The Man Who Transformed Trump - Vice

If you're not familiar with veteran Republican shit disturber Roger Stone, you should be. He's one of the GOP's loudest, most reviled strategists. In fact, President Trump's Twitter presence is second only in outrageousness to Stone's. In this new Netflix documentary, directors Dylan Bank, Daniel DiMauro, and Morgan Pehme explore the inner workings of the man who transformed Donald Trump into a political power player. It's hard not to feel antipathy for a figure who even in this brief trailer seems to have so much animus for the American political system, but as Stone himself says in the doc, "I revel in your hatred." This will be a must-watch for anyone obsessed with modern democracy.