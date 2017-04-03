Republicans' 2018 doomsday scenario

Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report writes that “if you look back at the last four midterm elections where the party in the White House lost control of one or both houses of Congress, you see that they share the following traits in common: the president has approval ratings among his own partisans under 85 percent and approval ratings among independents in the 30’s or low 40s.” She adds, “Moreover, there’s also empirical evidence that Democrats are more energized in their dislike of Trump than Republicans are in their support of him. . . . We’ve got a long way to go before the 2018 midterms. But, the current situation of Republican-infighting, a lack of legislative accomplishments and a President determined to keep stoking political divisions is a very dangerous path for the GOP.”

There are other factors that play into a nationalized election. (Nationalizing an election should be seen as a predicate to the wave, which requires unifying principles to build momentum and engage the base and donors.)

First, scandal often helps fuel a wave. The House banking scandal provided fodder for the GOP sweep in 1994. The House scandal involving former Rep. Mark Foley (R-Fla.) helped bring the Democrats back into the majority in 2006. While the Russia debacle does not implicate the House GOP in wrongdoing, its indifferent investigating and the antics of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) give the appearance that the House GOP is enabling Trump to avoid scrutiny. Likewise, indifference to taking on conflicts of interest and potential emoluments clause violations in the White House gives Democrats room to argue that without a Democratic majority, corruption will spread.