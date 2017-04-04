UK thinktank wants to 'name and shame' people who appear on RT

If you think the Vietnam war was a good idea, if you think that Richard Nixon’s de-escalation of the Cold War (however minor) was a sign of the old crook being a pussy, if you think that the only good commie is a dead one, and if you happen to be visiting London, oh boy have I got just the organisation for you.

It’s called the Henry Jackson Society and if you go to their offices at Milbank Tower, along the beautiful brown waters of the River Thames, I’m sure they’ll provide you some glorious literature to keep your family safe from the Communist menace. Hopefully they’ll even have some colouring books for the kids…please note that using the colour red is not acceptable.

Yes, it seems that such an organisation does exist. It shares the same office bloc with the Conservative Party and RT UK Studios. Needlessly to say, the Christmas party will be slightly awkward.

The organisation is named for anti-Soviet Cold War hawk, Henry Jackson, former US Democratic Senator from Washington State.

Their latest publicity stunt is to ‘name and shame’ UK politicians who appear on RT. Just to clarify, they want to ‘NAME and SHAME’ people who appear on a television channel watched by millions around the world. Just let that sink in….take all the time you need.