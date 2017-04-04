How racial gerrymandering deprives black people of political power

Constitutional issues aside, what’s the practical consequence of the standard practice of "packing" districts with at least 50 percent African Americans? There are dozens of majority-minority congressional districts across the country, and many more state-level districts. They’re concentrated in the South, but can be found in states like New York and Ohio as well.

Consider an example: Imagine the minority-favored candidate can win an election in a district if at least 30 percent of voters are minorities. What harm is done by the legislators packing the district up to 50 percent minority voters?

Much like political gerrymandering, it limits black influence in surrounding districts. It would require the creation of, for instance, a 50 percent and a 10 percent black district, rather than two 30 percent black districts. In other words, the requirement would give black voters one representative of their choice rather than two...

...Since the minority electorate leans liberal, packing minorities has the same effect as packing Democrats, causing the district map to favor Republicans in the same way it favors whites. This key correlation has made majority-minority districts popular among Republican-held state legislatures beyond Virginia.