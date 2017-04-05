Shia LaBeouf Movie 'Man Down' Sells Just 1 Ticket In The U.K

The British box office just turned its back on Shia LaBeouf.

His war movie “Man Down” grossed £7 ($8.70) on one ticket during its weekend premiere at the Reel Cinema in Burnley, northwest England, outlets reported Tuesday.

“Poor Shia,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, to Variety. “That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something.”