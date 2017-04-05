Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Republicans believe lies, Democrats believe spin, and everyone else is a Russian spy. Articles: 5 Seeds: 427 Comments: 6418 Since: Mar 2008

Shia LaBeouf Movie 'Man Down' Sells Just 1 Ticket In The U.K

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Apr 5, 2017 7:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The British box office just turned its back on Shia LaBeouf.

His war movie “Man Down” grossed £7 ($8.70) on one ticket during its weekend premiere at the Reel Cinema in Burnley, northwest England, outlets reported Tuesday. 

“Poor Shia,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, to Variety. “That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor