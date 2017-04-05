Steven Bannon removed as a member of National Security Council

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will no longer be a member of the National Security Council's principals committee, according to three White House officials and federal register filings.

Two senior White House officials said Bannon’s departure was in no way a demotion and that he had rarely attended meetings since being placed on the council. They and others interviewed for this story asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

Instead, one official said, Bannon was put on the council early in the administration to guide and keep watch over then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was tasked with reshaping the operation. The official said Bannon did this from afar. Another official said that Bannon attended one meeting in the last month.

Bannon was there to “de-operationalize” the NSC from its Obama-era set-up, the official added, and he feels that has been accomplished with Flynn and his successor H.R. McMaster, and no longer feels the need to be part of the NSC.