The 'Greenwald Left' Continues to Deny the Russiagate Story -- Because Of Course They Do

It's been several years since I last covered the insufferable defiance of the "left libertarian" wing of the progressive movement -- specifically, and for lack of a better term, the Glenn "Greenwald left," mostly orbiting the misadventures of Edward Snowden as he remains a welcomed guest of Vladimir Putin in Moscow. I thought they had sufficiently self-marginalized to the haughty fringes of discourse, while the grownups, today, in 2017, are tenaciously handling the serious work of pushing back against the emerging kleptocracy/autocracy of President Trump.

Unfortunately, the Greenwald left is back.

I think.

The reason I qualified "they're back" with "I think" is because it's possible the commenting leftists I'm about to list are either bots or sock puppets with origins in Ukraine and western Russia. Either way, I know I shouldn't read the comments, but it was impossible to overlook what's being said by this faction all across the political internet, including the space under my latest for Salon about Russiagate. Briefly, I discussed how Putin manipulated susceptible Americans into becoming his foot-soldiers -- spreading his disinformation through social media and effectively helping Trump win the 2016 election, while also helping Putin win the first major battle in this cyber war against America and other western democracies.

There appears to be three primary arguments here emerging among Greenwaldian liberals:

1) The "conspiracy theory" theory.

2) The "we're mean, too, and we totally deserve it" theory.

3) The "we never had a democracy in the first place" theory.