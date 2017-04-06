The fastest-growing career in America is not, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics would have you believe, in installing and repairing wind turbines. The fastest-growing career is doing 63 tweets in a row about why Donald Trump is a Manchurian president.
An increasing number of D-list Twitter celebrities are spewing unhinged takes and loosely-connected conspiracy theories about the still-developing story of Russia’s attempts to interfere in the election. And they’re building sizable online fanbases among frustrated liberals by telling them exactly what they want to hear.
Trump Conspiracy Tweetstorms Are The Infowars Of The Left
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 1:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment