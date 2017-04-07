If layering is an art form, we wouldn’t exactly call Steve Bannon a modern day Picasso.
Donald Trump’s embattled chief strategist has a habit of layering multiple shirts on top of one another. And we don’t mean something normal, like an undershirt and a sweater. We mean two button-down collared shirts. Over one another.
What Is Steve Bannon Hiding Under All Of Those Shirts?
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 9:24 PM
