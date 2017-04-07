Steve Bannon Called Jared Kushner A 'Cuck,' Begun The @!$%# War Has

Before we get into the gossipy, yet darkly hilarious details of Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner's public campaigns to destroy whatever tiny shreds of credibility the other has, let me make it abundantly clear why all of this matters and should scare the living shit out of everybody:

These are the idiots Donald Trump put in charge of our country.

An anti-Semitic, white nationalist hate blogger with a boner for starting World War III, and a 36-year-old trust fund brat who married Ivanka Trump. And one of them is going to emerge from this pissing contest with the keys to the United States government in hand while the real loser is anyone who hopes to live in a sane democracy that isn't already lying in a ditch in Russia.

Earlier in the week, I reported on what I just assumed were Roger Stone's crazy rantings - in my defense, the guy was on InfoWars - about Jared Kushner colluding with Joe Scarborough to usurp Steve Bannon. Turns out, Roger Stone was right. Goddammit! But while that's initially terrifying, it also heavily suggests that Stone is still deeply connected to Trump, and also adds further evidence to never believe a single word coming out of Sean Spicer's stupid gum-hole. At any rate, Thursday's Morning Joe was unusually full of inside information about Steve Bannon. From Alternet: