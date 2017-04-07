Exclusive: Trump eyes new chief of staff; House Leader on short list

President Trump is considering a broad shakeup of his White House that could include the replacement of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and the departure of chief strategist Steve Bannon, aides and advisers tell us.

A top aide to Trump said he's contemplating major changes, but that the situation is very fluid and the timing uncertain: "Things are happening, but it's very unclear the president's willing to pull that trigger."

Insiders tell me that the possibilities for chief of staff include:

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Wayne Berman of Blackstone Group

David Urban of the Washington advisory firm American Continental Group

Gary Cohn, Trump's economic adviser and the former #2 at Goldman Sachs