Tillerson was also asked whether the U.S. is considering military strikes against the Syrian government. He told reporters, “We are considering an appropriate response for this chemical weapons attack, which violates all previous U.N. resolutions, violates international norms and long-held agreements between parties including the Syrian regime, the Russian government and all other members of the Security Council.”
Tillerson opens door to Syria regime change
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 6:55 AM
