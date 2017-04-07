Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Republicans believe lies, Democrats believe spin, and everyone else is a Russian spy. Articles: 5 Seeds: 443 Comments: 6520 Since: Mar 2008

Tillerson opens door to Syria regime change

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 6:55 AM
Discuss:

Tillerson was also asked whether the U.S. is considering military strikes against the Syrian government. He told reporters, “We are considering an appropriate response for this chemical weapons attack, which violates all previous U.N. resolutions, violates international norms and long-held agreements between parties including the Syrian regime, the Russian government and all other members of the Security Council.” 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor