As political theatre, Senator Rand Paul's marathon, 13-hour filibuster to protest the Obama administration's dreadful drone policy was gripping. While filibusters have become commonplace these days, they usually only involve a simple notice that one intends to filibuster, which then puts the onus on the other side to round up the 60 votes for "cloture" to end the threat. Paul, however, chose to filibuster the old-fashioned way, by standing on the Senate floor and speaking, as Paul said, "until I can no longer speak." While Paul's valiant protest captured the attention of the political twitterati and evoked comparisons to the classic Jimmy Stewart filibuster film, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, it raised an important question few people were asking: Is the filibuster unconstitutional?

MOST POPULAR The Deification of Hillary Clinton Republicans Want to Screw Sick People for a Cheap Political Victory With S-Town, Podcasts Come of Age Don’t Let Trump Get Away With His Latest Deception The Scary Power of Nepotism in Trump’s White House Surely not, you say. There's something quintessentially American about the lone dissenter, standing up for core principles of due process and the rule of law. Even the mighty Senate cannot silence his voice. The filibuster represents the best of American constitutionalism: protecting political minorities against the aggressive power of the majority. After all, how in the world could Jimmy Stewart be unconstitutional?

The answer, however, isn't quite so clear.