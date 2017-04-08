It's Not Too Soon, Hillary. You're Just In Time. | The Huffington Post

Last week, I read an op-ed by Timothy Stanley on CNN.com suggesting that it’s too soon for Hillary Clinton to be back out in public. He said Democrats need more time to move on ― that her presence back on the main stage is a distraction and deterrent for the party moving forward.

As the president of an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, I couldn’t disagree more. Women across the country need to see that you can suffer defeat and still get back up. If Hillary can go through something as devastating as losing to Donald Trump and still have the resiliency and strength to step forward, then surely they can overcome anything that they encounter.

The major obstacle towards reaching parity in our governing bodies is that not enough women want to run for office. In fact, research shows that when women run they win at the same rate as men.