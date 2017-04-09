Trump's Attack Against Syria is Just Another Deadly F*ck Up on His Watch

While I'm not entirely opposed to Donald Trump's decision to hit the Al Shayrat airbase with roughly 60 Tomahawk missiles, I don't think I'm speaking for myself when I say I'm opposed to a weirdo New York socialite turned realty show punchline named Donald Trump doing it. Yes, it feels good to avenge the deaths of the Syrians in Aleppo and elsewhere. But is Trump doing the right thing at the right time? Is he smart enough to make the right choices here? His record indicates no way.

Trump, who gets much of his news from Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, doesn't seem to have a plan beyond Thursday night's attack. We're not going out on a limb by wondering whether he possesses the expertise in the region to even know who the players are. We don't know whether he can find Aleppo on a map. Does he know the difference between Shia and Sunni Muslims? Whatever he knows or doesn't know, the results of the unilateral U.S. attack against Syria are typically harrowing.

Plan or not, in the wake of the U.S. missile strikes, Assad continues to use the same airbase -- after we attacked it.