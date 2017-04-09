Newsvine

Bill Maher Brutally Sums Up What Republicanism Has Become Under Donald Trump | The Huffington Post

Bill Maher pulled no punches Friday when analyzing the way the GOP has changed under the presidency of Donald Trump.

The “Real Time” host said that “much of what Republicans have done since Trump took over isn’t moving the party in a more conservative direction.”

Their policies weren’t even pushing it in a libertarian direction, Maher noted, before dubbing GOP lawmakers’ actions as “dick moves.”

