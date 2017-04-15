'The Intercept' Goes to War Against Rachel Maddow's Investigative Reporting on RussiaGate

The Intercept, the news and opinion site run in part by Glenn Greenwald, has been known from the very beginning as an outlet where investigative journalism was allowed flourish. Of course, this only applies to reporters who at least partly agree with Greenwald's persnickety, grade-school Hall Monitor worldview, as well as his obvious support for Edward Snowden, the former NSA analyst who stole thousands of national security documents then scurried off to Moscow with the help of Wikileaks and the asylum provided by a despotic autocrat named Vladimir Putin and his gracious hospitality.

Anything short of that score, your journalism sucks.

You might've noticed that The Intercept, along with Greenwald's orbiting legion of clones, has been actively shitting all over the reporting on RussiaGate. The latest scolding from Greenwald & Company comes to us from reporter Aaron Maté who published a ludicrous article on Wednesday titled, "MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Sees a 'Russia Connection' Lurking Around Every Corner."

In the process of shaming Maddow's reporting on RussiaGate, Maté chose to lead his article by attacking Maddow for something she didn't even say. Her colleague Lawrence O'Donnell initially hypothesized that Russia might've launched the chemical weapons attack in Syria to help Trump distance himself from allegations that he colluded with Moscow to subvert the 2016 election. Maté noted merely that Maddow replied to O'Donnell: "Maybe eventually we’ll get an answer to that from [FBI Director] Jim Comey."

Yeah? And?

Was Maddow's response out of bounds? Paranoid? Unhinged? No way.