Rachel Maddow Attacked by Greenwald Left For Too Much Reporting On Russia

Glenn Greenwald's ostensibly liberal "The Intercept" is still hard at work trying to convince the world that the mountain of evidence piling up that Donald Trump is a puppet ("No puppet! No puppet!") of Vladimir Putin is fake news. Their latest target is, incredibly, Rachel Maddow who has put considerable effort into connecting the myriad dots into an increasingly hard-to-ignore picture. Why? Because The Intercept's Aaron Maté just isn't convinced the Russia scandal deserves this much attention:

While proof of collusion with Moscow could well emerge — and could well topple Trump’s presidency — the “above all else” focus on Russia lacks concrete supporting evidence, either of Russian hacking and cyber disinformation impacting the vote’s outcome or of the Trump campaign’s complicity with it. Journalist Matt Taibbi calls it “an exercise of conspiratorial mass hysteria.” Lacking concrete supporting evidence didn't seem to stop The Intercept's breathless reporting on Hillary's mythical "corruption." But, you know, "Clinton Rules" rule when it comes to standards of evidence.