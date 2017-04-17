Hillary Clinton's Campaign Turns Over Email List To DNC | The Huffington Post

Clinton’s email list will allow the party and its state affiliates to more effectively target voters in the lead-up to the 2018 midterms. But the party still does not have the crown jewel of email lists: that collected by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign, which has the names of millions of individuals who do not associate with the Democratic Party and were brought into the political process largely because of their affinity for the independent Vermont senator.

Sanders’ team has been reluctant to hand that information to the DNC out of fear that the list will be misused by the committee and under the belief that the individuals on it did not sign up as Democrats but as supporters of Sanders.