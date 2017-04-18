Java? Nah, I do JavaScript, man. Wise up, hipster, to the money

A while back I answered my door bell - it was the pizza. After transacting for the hot pie, the older delivery man with a Just Like Dear Old Dad mustache asked: "Are you a programmer?" pointing to the OpenStack logo on my hoodie sleeve. "Yes," I said, "well, I used to be." He asked me what programming language he should learn and quickly added "JavaScript?"

Taking the pizza, I said: "Java. There's lots of jobs in Java."

"You mean JavaScript?"

"Well, I mean, everyone knows JavaScript. But there's always work in Java."

Java is the great shoggoth of the programming world. Seemingly eternal, ever shifting and growing, but above all massive enough to mindlessly roll over any competitors, even the withering of time. Over the years, Java has been declared dead many times, but despite numerous visits to the grave it has constantly remained one of the top three languages in use.

The nature of Java changes constantly, and despite an ever-fragmented and quarrelling community and coming and going vendors, what seems like disorder is a wonderful advantage of constant adaptability and, thus, stability over time. The most recent fear and uncertainty comes from a shift in the nature and usage of Java’s enterprise-y face.