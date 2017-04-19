Elizabeth Warren on 'The View': 'My Biggest Regret Is That Donald Trump Is President' - The Daily Beast

co-host Sunny Hostin wanted to know if Warren “regrets” her decision not to run for president in 2016. “We all have a lot of regrets,” the senator said, not quite willing to go there, “but my biggest regret is that Donald Trump is president of the United States, period.” Warren also pushed back on the criticism that she and Bernie Sanders could have prevented Trump from getting elected by backing Hillary Clinton earlier in the process. “I don’t actually understand that, we had a real primary going on in the Democratic Party,” she said. “And Bernie offered a vision, Hillary offered a somewhat different vision, they gave their different arguments for it. And to take Bernie out of that race early, are you kidding me? Bernie has shown where the progressive energy of this party is.” Once it became clear that Clinton would be the nominee, Warren said, “I got in and busted my tail to try to get her elected and I wish it had worked. God dang, I wish it had worked!”