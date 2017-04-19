Hillary Clinton apologized to Obama after Trump's victory

As it became clear that Donald Trump would become the next leader of the free world, Hillary Clinton called President Obama — and apologized.

"Mr. President, I'm sorry," Clinton told the sitting commander in chief as her unexpected election loss became reality, according to a Washington Post review of a new book about the Democratic presidential candidate's failed 2016 campaign.

Just minutes before that somber apology, Clinton had made another regretful phone call to the man who once labeled her a "nasty woman."