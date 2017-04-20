Bill O'Reilly, Giant @!$%# of Network News

It was this amazing video that revealed O'Reilly's true nature for the world to see -- an unhinged bully who appeared to think nothing of aggressively abusing his staff and screaming bloody murder at the slightest provocation. While true that he wasn't much better on air, this moment on Inside Edition should go down as the definitive moment in his long and storied career.

In case you missed all of his other glorious moments of unabashed assholishness, here's a nice little selection compiled by a conscientious Youtuber who selflessly captured O'Reilly's relentless war on decency and human empathy: