Senate Judiciary Chair: 'I Would Expect' A Supreme Court Vacancy This Summer

Thu Apr 20, 2017
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that he expected a new vacancy to open on the Supreme Court within months.

“I would expect a resignation this summer,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said at a National Association of Manufacturers event in Muscatine, Iowa, the Muscatine Journal reported.

Grassley made the comment in response to a question about the court during a Q&A at the event, according to the paper. He said a resignation was “rumored,” and that he expected President Donald Trump’s next nominee to the high court to be picked from the same list as Justice Neil Gorsuch.

