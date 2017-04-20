New Poll: 73% of Republicans Ready to Blame Democrats For Trump's Incompetence

As the party newly in power, Republicans have the Senate, the House, the White House and a very compliant Supreme Court. They have everything they need to pass their first budget. Well, almost everything. One of the most important things necessary to pass a budget and have it signed by the president is the ability to govern like adults and that is in short supply in Republican politics these days.

But everyone knows this already and that's why Republicans voters are all set to blame the Democratic Party when the upcoming budget fight turns into yet another disastrous failure like Trump/Ryancare. We know this because Quinnipiac's most recent polling shows an astonishing 73% of Republicans are ready to blame anyone except the party that controls all the levers of power.