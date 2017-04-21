After 2016's Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: 'Shame On Us'

During a moment alone with Hillary Clinton before an October campaign event in New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren recalls, the presidential nominee seemed confident: She “smiled and said the numbers looked good.”

But Warren didn’t share the candidate’s optimism. “I was anxious, right down to my bones,” she writes with the faux folksiness that winds through her new book, “This Fight Is Our Fight.” The senator from Massachusetts saw Donald Trump as an extreme version of Ronald Reagan - his vision was “like the conservative philosophy on steroids.” She was trying to “sound the alarm” but worried she wasn’t doing so “loudly enough.”

This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class Purchase in the Truthdig Bazaar

And now she is angry about the consequences. She writes that regulatory rollbacks make her “mad, spitting mad.” The “sick-in-the-back-of-the-throat unfairness” of legislators opposing the minimum wage “nearly chokes me,” she says, and the revolving door between Goldman Sachs and federal office “makes me gag.” Warren repeats her list of enemies like a talisman: corporate executives, greedy bankers, perma-pundits who take private-sector kickbacks. And her arch-nemesis is clear: “During my time in office I’ve learned a bitter lesson,” she writes. “A Republican-led Congress just doesn’t care.”

Since she got to Washington, Warren has embraced a moral language Democrats often struggle with: good old-fashioned economic populism, complete with references to “good guys” and bad guys and loads of fiery outrage. Increasingly, populist anger may be the favored language of liberals. With Sen. Bernie Sanders’ surprise success and Clinton’s shocking failure in 2016, lefty progressives have spent the past few months saying, “I told you so.” “This Fight Is Our Fight” is no exception.

But Warren’s book also reveals the moral languages the senator is less able to speak.