Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Saluton, Mondo! Articles: 5 Seeds: 474 Comments: 6849 Since: Mar 2008

AR-15 assault rifle being raffled to raise money for Texas high school graduation party

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Apr 21, 2017 7:43 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Put this in the you-can’t-make-up-this-stuff category: One of the prizes at a fundraising raffle in the New Caney school district in Texas is an AR-15 assault rifle. Tickets for the raffle cost $10, and the money is being raised for a drug- and alcohol-free graduation party for high school seniors.

KHOU.com reported that the raffle is being held by the nonprofit Project Graduation. It confirmed that an AR-15 assault rifle was a raffle prize by Sgt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. (Slack did not immediately return a phone call from The Washington Post.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor