AR-15 assault rifle being raffled to raise money for Texas high school graduation party

Put this in the you-can’t-make-up-this-stuff category: One of the prizes at a fundraising raffle in the New Caney school district in Texas is an AR-15 assault rifle. Tickets for the raffle cost $10, and the money is being raised for a drug- and alcohol-free graduation party for high school seniors.

KHOU.com reported that the raffle is being held by the nonprofit Project Graduation. It confirmed that an AR-15 assault rifle was a raffle prize by Sgt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. (Slack did not immediately return a phone call from The Washington Post.)