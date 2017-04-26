Anger at GOP-abetting turncoat Democrats in New York spurs talk of primary challenges

While New York is a heavily Democratic state, the GOP has run the state Senate almost nonstop for decades. Democrats actually won a nominal 32-31 majority in 2016, but the eight-member Independent Democratic Conference continues to keep the Republican leadership in power, while a ninth Democrat, Simcha Felder, outright caucuses with the GOP. The Republican-led chamber has spent years blocking progressive policies like a state-level DREAM Act, which would provide tuition assistance to undocumented immigrant students.

However, Trump’s presidency has left Democratic activists far less patient with politicians who help the Republicans, and after a protracted budget battle, other state Democrats are looking to unseat some IDC members in Democratic primaries. In a recent Times Union article, Chris Bragg took a look at who might challenge members of the IDC in primaries. To help follow along, Stephen Wolf has created an interactive map, which each Senate seat colored based on whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump won it, and whether the seat is held by a Republican, a mainstream Democrat, an IDC member, or a Simcha Felder. You can find the 2012 and 2016 presidential results for each seat here.