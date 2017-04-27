Elizabeth Warren Wades Into Democratic Party's Debate On Candidates' Abortion Views

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) is siding with prominent members of Congress instead of the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee in the party’s debate over the politics of reproductive freedom.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez announced last week that no Democrat who broke with the party on abortion rights would get any support from the national party, reversing his previous decision on the matter.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with Democrats, have argued instead that there should be no litmus test and that the party should be open to supporting some Democrats who break with the party platform on the issue.

Warren, in an interview with HuffPost as part of her book tour, began by re-affirming her own strong support for reproductive freedom. “Let me start with this part, because these are deep-down issues. I am strongly pro-choice. I am strongly pro-choice, and I will fight,” she said.

But that’s not how everyone in the party feels, she said, and she respects that. “I recognize that not all of my colleagues agree with me. I’ll do everything I can to persuade them, but they are my colleagues, and that’s just how it is with the Democrats,” she said. “But I got to say, it does not dampen my energy in this fight.”

The debate was not one that Democrats were necessarily looking to have, but it jumped out of Omaha, Nebraska, as the DNC and Sanders were headed to town to campaign on behalf of a Democratic candidate for mayor, Heath Mello, who was running against a rock-ribbed anti-abortion politician, the incumbent mayor.