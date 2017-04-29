In North Carolina Voter Fraud is OK if Committed by Trump Supporters

In-person voter fraud is something that rarely happens in American elections. But Republican legislatures and governors all across the country have successfully instituted strict voter ID laws. The purpose, they say, is to stop people from voting illegally. But the real reason, as noted by several courts, is to prevent people of color from voting. When fewer ballots are cast by members of the African-American and Latino communities, Republicans make out better.

You would think that because in-person voter fraud is so rare, Republicans would want to make a big deal about it any time they are presented with a case. But that's not what just happened in North Carolina, where a Republican prosecutor has decided not to bring charges against a woman who admittedly committed voter fraud by casting a vote for Donald Trump in the name of her deceased mother.