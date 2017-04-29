How Democrats Got Mired In A Nasty Internal Battle Over Abortion | The Huffington Post

WASHINGTON ― National reproductive rights groups counted it as a major victory last week when the Democratic National Committee doubled down on its commitment to abortion rights amid anger at its support for Heath Mello, an anti-abortion candidate for mayor of Omaha, Nebraska.

But the groups’ pointed criticism of DNC chair Tom Perez, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) for embracing Mello sparked a bitter public debate about the Democratic Party’s values ― one that continues to simmer, overshadowing the large crowds the party drew on its cross-country tour and muddying efforts to present a united front against President Donald Trump.

Now even the DNC is clarifying that it never meant to suggest it would not back Mello or other anti-abortion Democrats.

“Tom does not believe in litmus tests and he never said that he didn’t support pro-life candidates,” a DNC official told HuffPost.

In fact, the DNC invested in Mello’s race and in “candidates up and down the ballot” in the May 9 general election through a contribution to the Nebraska Democratic Party, the official said.

No one has escaped blame in the recent abortion spat, however. Depending on who you ask, Sanders and his campaign spinoff group Our Revolution blindsided the party by failing to unearth Mello’s history of supporting abortion restrictions; Perez sowed confusion in his rush to assuage NARAL Pro-Choice America, a leading reproductive rights advocacy group; NARAL adopted an unusually orthodox stance in a bid to undermine Sanders; or it was some combination of the above.

That leaves Perez, who is just over two months into his term as DNC chair, with the difficult task of picking up the pieces ahead of the DNC’s first Unity Reform Commission meeting next week. The commission was formed precisely to hash out the sort of internecine conflicts that dogged the 2016 presidential primary and resurfaced with a vengeance in Omaha.