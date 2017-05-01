When the Tent Gets Too Big: A Democratic (and Republican) Reckoning

As the Democratic Party comes to grips with the results of the 2016 election, smaller races have started to take on a much larger significance than they normally would. The special election in Kansas’s 4th Congressional District was the first such race. The Democrat, Jim Thompson, lost by 7 points to Republican Ron Estes. The next one, Georgia’s 6th Congressional District special election, is heading to a runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. And now the mayoral race in Omaha, Nebraska, is coming up in early May. Two weeks ago, the Democratic National Committee held a “unity” event with Heath Mello, an Omaha mayoral candidate. NARAL hit the DNC hard for its support of Mello, calling him “anti-choice,” and Bernie Sanders, a guest at the unity event, caught a lot of criticism for standing with Mello. The evidence for NARAL’s charge is that Mello once supported a law that instructed doctors to inform women that they may view an ultrasound of their baby before terminating a pregnancy. Though Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, refers to Mello as “pro-life,” he has been adamant he would never restrict any access to abortion and he enjoys a 100 percent rating from Nebraska Planned Parenthood. The issue isn’t abortion, or it isn’t just abortion, it’s everything that a party stands for and what it’s willing to sacrifice as it increases its voter share. It isn’t just a question for the Democrats. The question both parties are asking themselves, or should be, is “who do we want to be?”