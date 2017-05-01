The Know-Nothing Campus 'Protest' Movement

So, Ann Coulter didn’t speak at UC-Berkeley last week when she could not be assured protection from potentially violent protesters. Whew! Catastrophe averted—thank God she didn’t get to… what? Advocate “fascism”? No: Mussolini would recognize little to none of his ideology in Coulter’s opinions. Yet still, there was the issue of what Coulter would have “fostered,” right? But she “fosters” whatever she fosters 24/7 on top-rated television shows and in a weekly column. Speaking to a few hundred people one night on a college campus, though, would have led to some kind of phase shift in her influence? Of course not—and so we suppose it’s the “principle of the thing.” But just which principle justifies this new fashion of refusing to allow people to speak on college campuses whose views on social issues stray from the MSNBC consensus? That the routine has now drifted into actual physical harassment of such speakers if allowed to speak anyway—as has happened of late to Charles Murray at Middlebury and Heather MacDonald at Claremont McKenna—makes it even more urgent that we try to make sense of what’s going on here. And the problem is that any attempt to find coherence in this behavior fails, unless we understand that the entire business is a performance—gesture in the guise of action. We object to these people with logic in vain, missing that they are less protesting than “protesting.”