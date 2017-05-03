Comey says classified Clinton emails forwarded to Anthony Weiner - CNNPolitics.com

Washington (CNN)FBI Director James Comey revealed Wednesday that Hillary Clinton emails containing classified information were "somehow" being forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner by his wife and top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin.

Comey provided new details to Congress about how Clinton's emails ended up on Weiner's computer as the FBI director strongly defended his decision to alert Congress just days before the 2016 election about his agency's investigation into emails potentially related to Clinton's personal server.