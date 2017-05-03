Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Nolite te bastardes carborundorum. Articles: 5 Seeds: 493 Comments: 7165 Since: Mar 2008

Comey says classified Clinton emails forwarded to Anthony Weiner - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 1:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Washington (CNN)FBI Director James Comey revealed Wednesday that Hillary Clinton emails containing classified information were "somehow" being forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner by his wife and top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin.

Comey provided new details to Congress about how Clinton's emails ended up on Weiner's computer as the FBI director strongly defended his decision to alert Congress just days before the 2016 election about his agency's investigation into emails potentially related to Clinton's personal server.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor