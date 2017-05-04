Comey Tries to Warn About Russia, Senators Ask About Hillary's Emails Instead

The Kremlin isn’t done messing with American elections, but Democrats and Republicans are still fixated on Hillary Clinton’s private email server. FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the Russian government is actively interfering in the U.S. political process, and that Moscow’s danger to democracy is “the greatest threat of any nation on earth, given their intention and their capability.” But Democrats and Republicans on the committee seemed far more interested in relitigating Comey’s decision to tell Congress on Oct. 28 that the FBI had reopened its investigation into whether or not Clinton and her aides deliberately mishandling of classified information — this despite the fact that Comey has repeatedly been grilled by Congress on his letter already. Some Democrats — foremost among them Clinton — believe that the decision, made just days before the election, was decisive in Trump’s eventual victory. The top Democrat on the committee, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ripped into Comey over his decision, saying that she “join[ed] those who believe that the actions of the FBI did, in fact, have an impact on the election." Comey said “it makes me mildly nauseous” to think he could have affected the election, he told Feinstein. But it was the right decision, he said. “This has been one of the world’s most painful experiences… I would make the same decision,” Comey said.